‘Apparently His Heart Simply Gave Out,’ Kenneth Lay’s Friend, a Pastor, Says

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Enron founder Kenneth Lay has died of a heart attack just six weeks after being convicted of perpetrating one of the biggest frauds in history.

Medics were called to Lay’s holiday home in Aspen, Colo., at around 1 a.m. yesterday.

He was taken to the Aspen Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead two hours later.

“Apparently, his heart simply gave out,” said Pastor Steve Wende, a longtime friend who preached at the First United Methodist Church in Houston, where Lay lived.

[The Associated Press reported yesterday that a Colorado coroner said Lay died of coronary artery disease.

The Mesa County coroner, Robert Kurtzman, told reporters in a televised news conference in Grand Junction, Colo., that his preliminary examination showed clogged coronary arteries to be the cause of death.

Mr. Kurtzman added that there was evidence Lay had a previous heart attack.]

Lay’s sudden death came as he prepared an appeal against his conviction on 10 counts of fraud and conspiracy relating to the collapse of Enron. In May, jurors found he was responsible for duping investors and employees of the energy giant by lying about Enron’s finances before it plummeted into bankruptcy. He was due to be sentenced in October and was facing a lifetime behind bars.

A family spokesman, Kelly Kimberly, said: “Ken Lay passed away early this morning. The Lays have a very large family with whom they need to communicate. And out of respect for the family, we will release further details at a later time.”

Lay, a confidant of President Bush and President George H.W. Bush, had often appeared weary during his three-month trial and reacted to the jury’s decision “like someone hit him on the head with a 2-by-4,” a courtroom artist, Pat Lopez, said. “He died right then. I didn’t expect him to survive to go to prison.”

His friends said that while court appearances had taken their toll, there had been no indication he had suffered any serious effects. Observers had said Lay’s strong faith meant he was seen as better able to withstand the pressure than his colleague, Jeffrey Skilling. Skilling, who was also convicted of fraud and is awaiting sentencing, declined to comment yesterday.

Prosecutors refused to comment on what would become of their pursuit of the $43.5 million they claim Lay pocketed. Lay also was facing several civil claims, but he testified that his fortune, once estimated at more than $400 million, was “all gone.” His family may now find itself chased through the courts.

Despite $100 million in personal debt, Lay defended his extravagance, including a $200,000 yacht for his wife Linda’s birthday party, saying, “It was difficult to turn off that lifestyle like a spigot.”

Lay led Enron’s rise from a staid natural-gas pipeline company into one of America’s biggest companies. He became a local hero in Houston and basked in the limelight, attending charity galas and business dinners almost nightly. For many years, his corporation was the single biggest contributor to President George H.W. Bush, who nicknamed him “Kenny Boy.”

Lay was born in Missouri. His father ran a general store and then became a minister, while his son delivered newspapers and mowed lawns to help make ends meet. He attended the University of Missouri and went to work at Exxon Mobil. He joined the U.S. Navy and served as undersecretary for the Department of the Interior, becoming chairman and chief executive of Enron in 1985.