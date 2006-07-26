Artie Shaw’s Wife Wins Half Estate

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

VENTURA, Calif. — A jury has awarded the ex-wife of the late jazz clarinetist and band leader Artie Shaw $1.42 million, which accounts for about half of his estate.

Evelyn Keyes, the last of Shaw’s eight wives, was best known for playing Scarlett O’Hara’s sister in the 1939 film “Gone With the Wind.”

Shaw died in 2004 at age 94. He and Ms. Keyes were married from 1957 to 1985 but separated in 1970.