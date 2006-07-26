The New York Sun

Artie Shaw’s Wife Wins Half Estate

ASSOCIATED PRESS
VENTURA, Calif. — A jury has awarded the ex-wife of the late jazz clarinetist and band leader Artie Shaw $1.42 million, which accounts for about half of his estate.

Evelyn Keyes, the last of Shaw’s eight wives, was best known for playing Scarlett O’Hara’s sister in the 1939 film “Gone With the Wind.”

Shaw died in 2004 at age 94. He and Ms. Keyes were married from 1957 to 1985 but separated in 1970.

