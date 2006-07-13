Associated Press Accuses Fox Of Dictating Photo Coverage

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NEW YORK — The Associated Press is protesting plans by Fox to bar photographers from its news conferences at the Television Critics Association press tour and says it will not cover the events unless the network changes the policy.

Fox has asked journalists to accept handout photos from photographers it hired. The AP says Fox’s decision interferes with its ability to fully report the event and sets a bad precedent.

Television networks bring executives and stars to a Los Angeles-area conference center twice a year to meet with journalists from across the country.

Unless Fox allows it to send photographers, the AP will not assign any print journalists to cover Fox’s events, which include those by the affiliated FX cable network.

“Fox wants to make sure the images from their publicity event are flattering to the network by controlling the content and distribution of the pictures,” the AP’s deputy director of photography, David Ake, said. “The problem for the AP is that, just as we wouldn’t let Fox write our stories, we can’t have them shooting our pictures.”

Mr.Ake said several discussions with Fox have resulted in no progress, but that the AP still hopes to resolve the issue. Recent Fox press tour events were covered with no problem, he said.

A Fox spokesman, Scott Grogin, declined to comment yesterday on the AP’s protest. Another Fox spokesman, Joe Earley, told Variety he would not give the reasons for Fox’s decision.