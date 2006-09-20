At U.N., Chavez Calls Bush ‘The Devil’

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) – President Chavez took his verbal battle with America to the floor of the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday, calling President Bush “the devil.”

“The devil came here yesterday,” Mr. Chavez said, referring to Mr. Bush’s address Tuesday. “He came here talking as if he were the owner of the world.”

The leftist leader, who has joined Iran in opposing American influence, accused Washington of “domination, exploitation and pillage of peoples of the world.”

“We appeal to the people of the United States and the world to halt this threat, which is like a sword hanging over our head,” he said.

He also said the U.N. “doesn’t work” in its current system and is “antidemocratic.” He called for reform, saying the American government’s “immoral veto” had allowed recent Israeli bombings of Lebanon to continue unabated for more than a month.

“Venezuela once again proposes today that we reform the United Nations,” he said. He drew tentative giggles at times from the audience, but also some applause when called American “imperialism” a menace.

Mr. Chavez lambasted Washington for trying to block Venezuela’s campaign for a rotating seat on the U.N. Security Council. He said if chosen instead of American-favorite Guatemala in a secret-ballot U.N. vote next month, Venezuela would be “the voice of the Third World.”

The American government warns that Mr. Chavez, a close ally of Iran, Syria and Cuba, would be a disruptive force on the council.