Atlanta Jury Indicts Two On Terror Charges

An Atlanta federal jury indicted Ehsanul Islam Sadequee, 19, on four counts of terrorism-related charges yesterday, in the process issuing a superseding indictment for his co-defendant, Georgia Tech student Syed Harris Ahmed, 21, and adding three new charges.

The two men were charged with conspiring to and providing “material support” to “terrorists involved in violent jihad activity” and conspiring to and aiding “a designated foreign terrorist organization.”

The indictment claims Messrs. Sadequee and Ahmed aided the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e Tayyiba and that Mr. Ahmed planned to “join and fight” with the group.

The defendants also are accused of videotaping potential targets, such as the Capitol in Washington, the World Bank headquarters, the Masonic Temple in Alexandria, Va., and “a group of large fuel storage tanks near I–95 in northern Virginia.”

Additionally, the defendants are accused of traveling to Toronto “to meet in person with other support of violent jihad.” Mr. Sadequee went to Bangladesh to marry and further his jihad-related activities, and Mr. Ahmed went to Pakistan to do the same, the indictment says. While in Bangladesh in April, Mr. Sadequee was arrested, a month after Mr. Ahmed was arrested in Atlanta.