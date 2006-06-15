The New York Sun

Baptists Refuse To Consider Home Schooling

TIM WHITMIRE
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention refused yesterday to support a resolution urging the denomination to form a strategy for removing children from public schools in favor of home schooling or education at private schools.

The “exit strategy” proposal, offered by Roger Moran of Troy, Mo., and Texas author Bruce Shortt, came as many Southern Baptists are concerned about how classrooms are handling subjects such as homosexuality and “intelligent design.”

But the SBC’s resolutions committee instead called on members to “engage the culture of our public school systems” by exerting “godly influence,” declining to put the proposal from Messrs. Moran and Shortt before delegates to the SBC’s annual meeting.

