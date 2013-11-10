Beat the Devil

The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Forget the U.S. election returns for a moment and jump in a taxi to northern Manhattan, where at Yeshiva University something is happening. A line is stretching for blocks. People are waiting to get in to a conversation with the longest-serving justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, Antonin Scalia.

He has just been in the papers for confessing to New York magazine that he believes in the Devil. The interviewer responded with incredulity, “You do?” The justice declared, “Of course! Yeah, he’s a real person.” What, he was asked, is the Devil up to? “What he’s doing now,” Scalia replied, “is getting people not to believe in him or in God.”

For such sentiments, he’s being mocked in . . .

