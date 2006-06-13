The New York Sun

Beer May Prevent Prostate Cancer

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A main ingredient in beer may help prevent prostate cancer and enlargement, according to a new study. But researchers say don’t rush out to stock the refrigerator because the ingredient is present in such small amounts that a person would have to drink more than 17 beers to benefit.

Oregon State University researchers say the compound xanthohumol, found in hops, inhibits a specific protein in the cells along the surface of the prostate gland. Fred Stevens, assistant professor of medicinal chemistry at OSU’s College of Pharmacy, says it is possible for drug companies to develop pills containing concentrated doses of the flavonoid found in the hops used to brew beer.

