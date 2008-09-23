Biden Deplores Own Campaign’s Ad

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The Democratic nominee for vice president, Senator Biden of Delaware, is denouncing a television advertisement released by the campaign he is running along with Senator Obama of Illinois.

During an interview with CBS yesterday, Mr. Biden disowned an Obama-Biden ad that suggested the Republican nominee, Senator McCain, was out of touch because he does not use a computer.

“I thought that was terrible,” Mr. Biden told news anchor Katie Couric after she made reference to the ad while asking about the tone of the campaign. After the ad was released, several of Mr. McCain’s allies pointed to press reports saying he cannot type because of injuries he incurred while a prisoner during the Vietnam War.

“I didn’t know we did it and if I had anything to do with it, we would have never done it,” the vice presidential nominee said. When Ms. Couric asked if Mr. Obama approved it, as stated in the ad, Mr. Biden did not respond directly. “I don’t think there was anything intentional about that,” the vice presidential nominee said. “They were trying to make another point.” He called the ad “very different in degree” from Mr. McCain’s ad accusing Mr. Obama of supporting sex education for kindergarteners.

The ad Mr. Biden cut loose was released to the press and aired in news broadcasts, but was never actually played as a paid commercial, Politico reported last week. A spokesman for the Obama campaign, William Burton, insisted the ad did air.

MCCAIN CAMP: TIMES ‘150% IN THE TANK’ FOR OBAMA

A top adviser to Senator McCain, Steven Schmidt, is accusing the New York Times of flagrant favoritism toward Mr. McCain’s opponent, Senator Obama. “Let’s be clear and be honest with each other about something fundamental to this race, whatever the New York Times once was, it is today not by any standard a journalistic organization,” Mr. Schmidt said during a conference call with reporters yesterday. “It is a pro-Obama advocacy organization that every day attacks the McCain campaign, attacks Senator McCain, attacks Governor Palin, and excuses Senator Obama. … This is an organization that is completely, totally, 150% in the tank for the democratic candidate, which is their prerogative.”

Mr. Schmidt said the campaign supports First Amendment rights. However, he said the newspaper “cast aside journalistic integrity and tradition” in its campaign coverage.

“The New York Times is committed to covering the candidates fully, fairly and aggressively,” Mr. Keller replied in a statement sent via e-mail. “It’s our job to ask hard questions, fact-check their statements and their advertising, examine their programs, positions, biographies and advisors. Candidates and their campaign operatives are not always comfortable with that level of scrutiny, but it’s what our readers expect and deserve.”

“Where is the outrage?” Mr. Schmidt asked, which, Senator Obama’s campaign pointed out, echoed the anti-press mantra of Senator Dole in the closing days of his unsuccessful presidential bid in 1996.

NRA ADS TARGET OBAMA

The National Rifle Association is weighing into the presidential race with television ads attacking Senator Obama for trying to raise taxes on guns and ammunition.

“Where is this guy from? He’s probably never been hunting a day in his life,” a Virginia hunter, Karl Rusch, says in one new spot. Mr. Rusch also says Mr. Obama “supports a ban on the shotguns and rifles most of us use for hunting.” That ad is running in Pennsylvania, while others are expected to go on the air soon in Colorado and New Mexico, the Atlantic magazine reported.

A backer of Mr. Obama, Cecil Roberts of the United Mine Workers, yesterday called the Democratic nominee a “great defender” of the right to bear arms, the Associated Press reported.

STEELE DENIES MCCAIN DEBATE ROLE

A former lieutenant governor of Maryland, Michael Steele, is denying a report in the Wall Street Journal that he was to play Senator Obama of Illinois in mock debates with Senator McCain of Arizona. “That’s a false story,” an aide to Mr. Steele, Belinda Cook, told The New York Sun. “The Journal called last week and we told them that was false.”

Asked if Mr. Steele, who is chairman of a conservative political group, Gopac, was playing any role in Mr. McCain’s preparations, Ms. Cook said, “No. He’s not.”

An adviser to Mr. McCain, Steven Schmidt, called Mr. Steele an “important surrogate” but flatly denied his involvement in debate practice.