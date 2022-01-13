Biden’s Rhetoric Echoes the Fact That His Presidency Is Unraveling

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Just when you think Uncle Joe Biden can’t fall any deeper into his own yogurt, he does. His so-called ‘election takeover’ speech is yet another example. Here’s a bit:

“I will not yield, I will not flinch, I will defend the right to vote, our democracy, against all enemies — foreign and, yes, domestic. . . .Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?”

I’d say that’s pretty grotesque. And for a guy who ran as a “unifier” that typifies the uber divisiveness that has characterized Joe Biden’s presidency. If you disagree with me, you’re a racist, white supremacist, evil, bad person. That’s what he said.

As usual, Mr. Biden can’t even get his facts right.

Even George Wallace toward the end of his career, ran for Alabama Governor, and president as a pro-civil rights liberal. I don’t want to defend the guy or his long racist past. I’m just saying, he changed.

And I’m also just saying that as Joe Biden spreads his poison, none of his opponents or critics will ever change. Somebody should send Mr. Biden a copy of Dale Carnegie’s book “How To Win Friends and Influence People.” One of Carnegie’s key points was “Don’t criticize, condemn or complain.”

Pretty soon we’re going to have to stop calling him “Uncle Joe” and begin calling him “Charming Joe.” Here’s somebody who wasn’t charmed. Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

“Twelve months ago,” Mr. McConnell allowed, “the President said ‘Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a cause for total war.’ Yesterday, he said anyone who opposes smashing the Senate and letting Democrats rewrite election law is a domestic ‘enemy’ and a traitor like Jefferson Davis.”

Good for Mitch. By the way the election takeover bill is not going to pass and the legislative filibuster is not going to end. The election bill and ending the filibuster are both terrible ideas. Their fate will be another major defeat for the Biden agenda and speaking of major defeats for the Biden agenda, it’s time for me to say Save America. Kill the Bill.

The consumer inflation report which shows a 7 percent price hike over the past 12 months, including 9.1 percent increase over just the past three months on an annualized basis. It is yet another nail in the coffin of big government socialism.

Of course this has been Joe Manchin’s point for the past year. Yes, there are some pandemic related supply shortages in that number, but the overriding cause of inflation is enormous government spending, which has been financed by federal reserve money printing.

There’s no end in sight. It’s not about price gouging by business, it’s about too much money chasing too few goods. it’s about devaluing the worth of those dollars in your wallets and pocketbooks. It’s also about depreciating the value of your wages and salaries.

Whether it’s gasoline, or groceries, or clothing, or cars, or housing, Americans are angry over inflation. Still, there is no clear plan from the Biden administration or Jay Powell’s Federal Reserve to deal with the problem.

That’s why President Biden’s going to suffer another massive defeat in his economic agenda, as his presidency continues to unravel.

Finally, a new poll from Quinnipiac, which is traditionally a liberal poll, shows that Mr. Biden’s approval is under water 33 percent to 53 percent among adults, 26 percent to 61 percent among men, 25 percent to 57 percent among independents, and 28 percent to 51 percent among Hispanics.

Then, there’s Wednesday’s op-ed piece in the Wall Street Journal: “Hillary Clinton’s 2024 Election Comeback.”

Hate to be the bearer of bad news folks, but President Hillary is most certainly not the answer to America’s problems.

________

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.