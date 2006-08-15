The New York Sun

Join
National

Bird Flu Found In Wild Swans On Lake Erie

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
LAURAN NEERGAARD
LAURAN NEERGAARD

WASHINGTON — Scientists have discovered possible bird flu in two wild swans on the shore of Lake Erie, but it appears to be different from the muchfeared Asian strain that has ravaged poultry and killed at least 138 people elsewhere in the world.

It will take up to two weeks to confirm whether the seemingly healthy wild mute swans in Michigan really harbored the H5N1 virus.

Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture declared that initial testing had ruled out the so-called highly pathogenic version of H5N1 but that they could have a relatively harmless, low-grade H5N1 strain instead.

“This is not the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus that has spread through much of other parts of the world,” the administrator of USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Ron DeHaven said, adding, “We do not believe this virus represents a risk to human health.”

Yesterday’s announcement was the first reported hit from a massive new program to test up to 100,000 wild birds in an effort to catch the Asian H5N1 virus if it does wing its way to North America.

Were the highly pathogenic H5N1 to be found in any wild birds here, that could trigger additional security steps to prevent infection of commercial poultry flocks, as well as even more intensive monitoring.

Twenty mute swans from a Monroe County, Mich., game area were among the first new batches of tests because they were part of a state program to lower overcrowding of the nonnative species. That testing found the possibility of H5N1 in two of the swans.

LAURAN NEERGAARD
LAURAN NEERGAARD

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use