Bishop Delays In Sex Abuse Case

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — A Roman Catholic bishop apologized for waiting days to notify authorities about sexual abuse allegations against a priest, a delay that may have allowed the priest to flee to Mexico. Bishop Daniel Walsh of the Santa Rosa diocese said he put “caution” before “doing the right thing” in handling allegations against the Reverend Xavier Ochoa who later admitted to sexually abusing a 12-year-old altar boy.

