Bosnian Responsible for Massacre Concealed Role From Authorities

BOSTON — A Bosnian immigrant was convicted yesterday on charges he concealed his role as an executioner during the 1995 Srebrenica massacre so he could get into America.

Marko Boskic, 41, was living in Peabody and working in construction when he was arrested on immigration fraud charges in 2004. He was charged with lying on his refugee application and later on his application to become a permanent resident.

A federal jury found Boskic guilty of two charges he concealed his military record on his applications.

It acquitted him on three other charges, including that he lied when he initially concealed his military service during a 2004 interview with federal officials, and that he lied on immigration applications when he was asked if he had ever persecuted or killed anyone on the basis of their race, religion, ethnicity, or political beliefs.

Prosecutors said Boskic eventually admitted that he was a soldier in a Serb military unit and helped in the executions of 1,200 Muslim men and boys at Srebrenica, where some 8,000 Bosnian Muslims were murdered in 1995 as part of ethnic cleansing by Serb separatists. It was the largest massacre in Europe since World War II.

Boskic’s lawyer maintained he had been a prisoner in a Serbian concentration camp whose life was threatened if he didn’t participate in the massacre.