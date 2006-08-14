Boy, 13, Dies At Youth Boot Camp
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. — A 13-year-old cadet at a private military academy died Saturday, the school’s principal said. The cause of death was undetermined, pending a medical examiner’s report, police said. The boy was one of 33 cadets attending the Back to Basics Christian Military Academy’s Training and Leadership Corps campout.