Briton Accused Of Running Terror Web Sites

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A British man was indicted yesterday on charges he helped run terrorism fund-raising Web sites, set up terrorists with temporary housing in England, and possessed a classified U.S. Navy document disclosing troop movements.

Syed Talha Ahsan, 26, was arrested at his home in London on a federal indictment in Connecticut charging him with conspiracy to support terrorists and conspiracy to kill or injure people abroad.

Mr. Ahsan is accused in the same case as Babar Ahmad, a British computer specialist who was indicted in Connecticut in October 2004. Both are accused of running Web sites including Azzam.com, which investigators say was used to recruit members for the Al Qaeda network, Afghanistan’s ousted Taliban regime, and Chechen rebels.

