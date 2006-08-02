Bush Blames Extra Pounds On Birthday

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — President Bush says his annual physical shows him in fine shape — though he’s a little upset about those extra 5 pounds he’s packed on.

After a nearly four-hour physical exam, Mr. Bush’s doctors on yesterday pronounced him in good health and “fit for duty,” the White House said.

Mr. Bush himself said, “Doing fine. Health’s fine. Probably ate too many birthday cakes.” The president celebrated his 60th birthday on numerous occasions last month.

The White House press secretary, Tony Snow, said, “The doctors once again have found the president fit for duty and have every reason to expect that he will remain so for the duration of his presidency.”

The exam was at the National Naval Medical Center. A fuller report from Mr. Bush’s doctors was to be released by the White House late yesterday.

Mr. Snow said that Mr. Bush’s resting heart rate was 46, similar to the 47 at his exam last July and in the range of a well-trained athlete. Mr. Snow added that the president’s total cholesterol of 174 was his best ever. Below 200 is a desirable cholesterol level, and Mr. Bush’s was 178 last year.

“I’ll direct you toward the test results, but he’s still healthier than we are,” Mr. Snow said.

Mr. Bush remarked that the Bethesda, Md., hospital, where he usually undergoes his annual exam, is an “amazing operation.”

A December 2004 physical showed Mr. Bush, who is nearly 6 feet tall, had gained 6 pounds since the summer of 2003 — a development that he blamed on eating too many doughnuts during his re-election campaign. The gain prompted Mr. Bush, an avid mountain bike rider, to a renewed commitment to exercise and fitness. He was rewarded last July with a loss of 8 pounds to weigh 191.6 pounds.