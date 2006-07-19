The New York Sun

Bush Finally Agrees To Address NAACP

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — President Bush for the first time in office will address the annual convention of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the nation’s oldest civil rights group, his spokesman said yesterday.

The president will speak at the organization’s annual convention tomorrow in Washington, the White House press secretary, Tony Snow, said.

“There’s a moment of opportunity here,” Mr. Snow said. “It is clear that in this nation that racism and discrimination are legally unacceptable but there are also residues of the past that we have to address.”

