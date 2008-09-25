Bush Invites McCain, Obama to White House To Discuss Bailout

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — President Bush has invited presidential candidates Senator McCain and Senator Obama along with the leadership of Congress to the White House tomorrow in hopes of securing a deal on a financial bailout.

The White House press secretary, Dana Perino, said Mr. Bush called Mr. Obama on tonight to extend the invitation.

She said the president and Mr. Obama spoke for several minutes and had a good conversation about the country’s financial crisis.

Ms. Perino said Mr. Bush has invited Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate to the meeting, too. Details were still being determined.