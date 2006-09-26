Bush Meets With GOP Donors on Long Island Sound

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GREENWICH, Conn. — President Bush met privately yesterday with Republican donors at an estate on Long Island Sound, raising almost $800,000 for GOP House members facing tough reelection fights.

Mr. Bush’s spokesman, Tony Snow, rejected any suggestion that Mr. Bush was meeting privately with Republicans because of his low popularity in some regions of the country, including the Northeast.

“We’re having them closed because they are in private homes,” Mr. Snow said. “People understand what the president stands for. He’s saying things you’ve heard before.”

About 65 people attended the event at the waterfront mansion on a breezy, sunny day. The money was raised to help Republican candidates, but mostly to help GOP Reps. Christopher Shays, Nancy Johnson, and Rob Simmons. Those three are top targets for Democrats trying to gain the 15 seats needed to take control of the House.

The White House is not helping Republican Alan Schlesinger in his bid for the Senate. The top candidate is in that race are three-term Senator Lieberman, who is running as an independent after losing the Democratic nomination to anti-war challenger Ned Lamont. Mr. Schlesinger trails far behind in a race seen as a referendum on Mr. Bush’s Iraq war policies.

“We’re staying out of it,” Mr. Snow said.

Mr. Snow also suggested the White House was staying out of a flap over whether President Clinton did enough as president to try to kill or capture Osama bin Laden.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Mr. Clinton defended his handling of the threat posed by Mr. bin Laden, said he tried to have Mr. bin Laden killed and was attacked for his efforts by “all of the right-wingers who are attacking me now.”

“President Clinton really had strong feelings about this. We’re not going to engage,” Mr. Snow told reporters.

The presidential spokesman also criticized news reports based on a government-produced intelligence assessment suggesting the war in Iraq had worsened the terrorism threat by helping to create a new generation of Islamic radicals.

“The report is not limited to Iraq,” Mr. Snow said of the still-classified report. He said “a variety of factors in addition to Iraq” had fueled the spread of terrorist activity.

The Greenwich stop came on a day when Mr. Bush also planned to focus on the economy.

Later in the day, Mr. Bush planned to raised money for Senator DeWine, a Republican of Ohio, who is locked in a close re-election fight with Rep. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat. Mr. Bush’s visit in Ohio would raise almost $1 million, Republicans said.

While in Ohio, Mr. Bush was visiting a manufacturing plant where he planned to talk about the economy and the need to keep conditions that will help businesses grow. His economic pitch comes at a time when the economy has slowed a bit — largely because of a cooler housing market — after getting off to a fast start early this year.

About four in 10 approve of the way the president is handling the economy, according to Associated Press-Ipsos polling. Some polling suggests people are a bit less gloomy about the economy now than they were a few months ago.

Gas prices have dropped sharply in the last months, which could help ease public anxiety about the economy. The price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline has dropped about a half-dollar in recent weeks to about $2.40, according to AAA estimates.

The president says a combination of job growth and a strong performance by manufacturers — aided by tax cuts — could help Republicans win this November. Democrats have argued that Mr. Bush’s policies have hurt the middle class and that many of the jobs being created are for low wages.