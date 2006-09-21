Bush, Republican Rebels Near Agreement on Detainee Interrogation

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Bush administration and rebellious Republican senators neared agreement Thursday on legislation setting terms for the interrogation and trial of suspects in the war on terror, congressional officials said.

These officials said Stephen Hadley, the president’s national security adviser, was meeting with key Republicans in hopes of sealing an agreement that could allow the legislation to clear Congress before lawmakers adjourn for elections.

President Bush’s call for legislation has been deadlocked in an intraparty dispute, with Republican Senators John McCain, John Warner and Lindsey Graham seeking a provision to make it clear that torture of suspects is barred.

Also at issue was whether suspects and their lawyers would be permitted to see any classified evidence in the cases against them.

Messrs. Warner, McCain, Graham and Hadley met at mid-afternoon with Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist in the Capitol. The session came a few hours after Frist phoned the lawmakers and strongly urged them to reach a compromise after more than a week of Republican discord.

White House spokeswoman Dana Perino said in an e-mail there was not yet an agreement, but added, “Good trajectory. Stand by for confirmation.”

No details of the emerging compromise were immediately available.

Nor was it clear how Senate Democrats might react.

An accord would fulfill a Republican political and legislative imperative – pre-election party unity on an issue related to the war on terror, and possible enactment of one of Mr. Bush’s top remaining priorities of the year.

The evident compromise came less than a week after Mr. Bush emphatically warned lawmakers at a news conference he would shut down the interrogation of terror suspects unless legislation was sent to his desk. “Time’s running out,” he said.

The White House shifted its tone from combative to compromising within 48 hours, though, and officials began talking of a need for an agreement that all sides would be comfortable with.

Whatever the outcome, the controversy has handed critics of the president’s conduct of the war on terror election-year ammunition.

Mr. Bush’s former secretary of state, Colin Powell, dismayed the administration when he sided with Messrs. Warner, McCain and Graham. He said Mr. Bush’s plan, which would have formally changed the American view of the Geneva Conventions on rules of warfare, would cause the world “to doubt the moral basis” of the fight against terror and “put our own troops at risk.”

The handling of suspects is one of two administration priorities relating to the war on terror.

The other involves the president’s request for legislation to explicitly allow wiretapping without a court warrant on international calls and e-mails between suspected terrorists in America and abroad.

The Supreme Court ruled in June that Mr. Bush’s plan for trying terrorism suspects before military tribunals violated the Geneva Conventions and American law.

The court, in a 5-3 ruling, found that Congress had not given Mr. Bush the authority to create the special type of military trial and that the president did not provide a valid reason for the new system. The justices also said the proposed trials did not provide for minimum legal protections under international law.