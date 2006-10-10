Bush Summit on School Violence Opens

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CHEVY CHASE, Md. (AP) – More than metal detectors or security cameras, the key to halting school violence is communication, safety specialists said at a White House-led summit Tuesday.

President Bush called experts together after three deadly shootings at schools in Wisconsin, Colorado and Pennsylvania. In panel discussions led by members of Mr. Bush’s Cabinet, speakers said the best response is basic: get parents, school leaders, students and police to work together.

“Our first line of prevention is really having good intelligence,” said Delbert Elliott, director of the Center for the Study and Prevention of Violence in Boulder, Colo. He said schools should encourage kids to speak up when they hear classmates boasting of violent plans.

The speakers hit the same themes – schools get safer when they take bullying seriously, practice their crisis plans, and talk to parents about what’s happening with their kids.

“The communication link is very important,” said George Sugai, a University of Connecticut education professor. “Parents are not going to engage the schools if they have to walk through a metal detector, if they have to go through steps to access the teachers.”

Craig Scott told the wrenching story of Columbine High School in 1999, site of the nation’s worst school massacre. He recalled hiding under a table in the school’s library that day when student gunmen went on a rampage, killing 13 people. One of them was his sister Rachel. He now speaks to schools on her behalf, encouraging students to choose compassion over violence.

“It’s such a high price to have to pay to be able to do this, but it’s so worth it,” Mr. Scott said, choking up in tears. “If we can carry messages that have value and that have substance – that aren’t Band-Aid answers – I believe that we’ll have impact.”

The lack of new solutions was not surprising. School safety experts have said for years that changing school culture is the best way to halt violence, although it’s hard to do.

The administration, compelled to respond to the violence of the last two weeks, said a public sharing of ideas would help because the nation is suddenly focused on school safety.

First lady Laura Bush, speaking at the event in the Maryland suburbs, said school children need to know the grown-ups are protecting them.

“I urge all adults across the country to take their responsibility to children – their own children, and their community’s children – seriously,” she said.

Opening the conference earlier, Education Secretary Margaret Spellings called on schools to practice crisis response plans. She and Attorney General Gonzales led morning panels.

“All of us who are parents know it’s frightening,” she said of the recent shootings, one of which took place at a one-room schoolhouse in the Amish country of Pennsylvania.

Four weeks before the midterm elections, the event allows Mr. Bush to return to the politically safe issue of education and child safety. But the federal role in making schools safer is limited because education remains mainly a local matter.

Fred Wegener, the Park County, Colo., sheriff described responding two weeks ago, when a man held several girls hostage in a school before killing one and himself.

The school had just practiced an emergency lockdown in August. Students said after the shooting that they had seen the intruder, but assumed he was the parent of a classmate.

“I still think we had a safe school,” Mr. Wegener said. “I think it is just one of those times when an individual was able to get in.”

His story drew the room silent. “We’re not supposed to lose our kids at school,” he said.

About 300 people are attending the National 4-H Conference Center in Chevy Chase.

“Bringing people together to talk about what’s working – that can’t hurt,” said William Lassiter, manager of the Center for the Prevention of School Violence in Raleigh, N.C.

Yet Mr. Lassiter also questioned the Mr. Bush’s administration attempt to cut $347 million in school-safety grants for states this year. Mr. Bush’s budget says the program is ineffective.

The White House says that beyond those state grants, the government spends larger amounts on successful school safety programs through its education, justice and health agencies.