Bush To Announce Troop Levels in Iraq Next Week

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Bush will announce his decision on future troops levels in Iraq next week.

Military leaders have told The Associated Press that Bush has been advised by top defense advisers to keep 15 brigades in Iraq until the end of the year. They say the closely held plan would send a small Marine contingent to Afghanistan in November to replace one of two Marine units expected to head home then.

Bush is scheduled to make remarks Tuesday at the National Defense University in Washington.

Press secretary Dana Perino says Bush has been talking with his national security team and will consulting with members of Congress.