Bush Visits Border Where Volunteers Catch Illegals

YUMA, Arizona – President Bush yesterday took his proposals for immigration reform to the southwestern tip of the Arizona desert where illegal smuggling, accompanied by crime, banditry, and death, is soaring.

The arid, unfenced area is rapidly emerging as the busiest point of entry along the 2,000-mile American-Mexican border. The president’s visit to Yuma came days after he called for 6,000 National Guard troops to strengthen the border, improved channels for illegal immigrants to obtain American citizenship and more permits enabling foreigners to enter the country legally to work.

His visit met a mixed response in the city that depends heavily on migrant labor but is also grappling with the problem of illegal immigration, crime and over-stretched social services. While some residents unfurled flags, others offered words of warning and advice.

Last year, the Yuma Border Patrol, which oversees a 62-mile stretch, seized 138,000 “illegal aliens” attempting to cross into America. This year, it has already caught 96,000, a 13% increase. The number of deaths hit a record of 51 last year.

A 3-year-old Mexican boy was reported to have died yesterday while crossing the desert with his mother. The boy’s body was left behind by the unidentified woman, who later told Border Patrol agents about his death. But despite the numbers apprehended, critics say the system is toothless as most immigrants are simply driven back over the border to try again until they eventually get through.

“It’s devastating our country,” Flash Sharrar, 51, who founded a voluntary border patrol group 13 months ago, the Yuma Patriots, said.

“The Border Patrol tries to do a good job but ultimately they are controlled by Washington which won’t let them do what they are hired to do. With this catch and release system, it’s like you’re chasing your own tail.”