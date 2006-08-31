Calif. Caps Greenhouse Emissions

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California would become the first state to impose a limit on all greenhouse gas emissions, including those from industrial plants, under a landmark deal reached yesterday by Governor Schwarzenegger and legislative Democrats.

The agreement marks a clear break with the Bush administration and puts California on a path to reducing its emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases by an estimated 25% by 2020.

The bill still needs lawmakers’ approval, but that appears likely, given that Democrats control the Legislature.