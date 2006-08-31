The New York Sun

Calif. Caps Greenhouse Emissions

The New York Sun
SAMANTHA YOUNG
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California would become the first state to impose a limit on all greenhouse gas emissions, including those from industrial plants, under a landmark deal reached yesterday by Governor Schwarzenegger and legislative Democrats.

The agreement marks a clear break with the Bush administration and puts California on a path to reducing its emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases by an estimated 25% by 2020.

The bill still needs lawmakers’ approval, but that appears likely, given that Democrats control the Legislature.

