Californians Roasted By Heat Wave

LOS ANGELES — Suburban Los Angeles endured weekend temperatures rivaling those of Death Valley as a punishing heat wave affecting much of the west showed no sign of relenting.

Temperatures reached 119 degrees in Woodland Hills, a suburb northwest of Hollywood, on Saturday, 109 degrees in Sacramento, the state capital, and 115 degrees in Livermore, just east of San Francisco. Animals in San Diego zoo sweltered at 114 degrees. San Francisco, often foggy and cool, reached 87 degrees, breaking its 1917 record of 81 degrees.

Demand for power on Saturday reached record levels. A power plant failed in Northern California and the state’s grid manager declared a “stage one emergency.” In central Los Angeles, a temperature of 99 degrees broke the 1960 record of 96 degrees.