Caricature Elicits Sharp Reaction From Lieberman

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Senator Lieberman is expressing dismay at a caricature, distributed by a blogger, Jane Hamsher, closely allied with his opponent Ned Lamont, that depicts him in black face at the side of President Clinton.

“I have taken a lot of abuse in this campaign from Ned and his supporters, been hit with a lot of lies and smears, but this has got to be a new low,” Mr. Lieberman said. “This is one of the most disgusting and hurtful images that has been used in American history. It’s deeply offensive to people of all colors, and it has absolutely no place in the political arena today.”

Mr. Lieberman faces an August 8 Democratic primary in Connecticut that polls show is neck and neck. Mr. Lamont, who has been endorsed by the New York Times, has attacked Mr. Lieberman’s support for the war in Iraq. Yesterday, Mr. Lamont campaigned with the Reverend Al Sharpton and the Reverend Jesse Jackson.

The Lieberman campaign said the blogger who posted the image travels regularly with the Lamont campaign and raises money for Mr. Lamont.