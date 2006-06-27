Chaplin Hat and Cane Sell for Record Sum

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LOS ANGELES – A Charlie Chaplin hat-and-cane set has sold for nearly $140,000 at auction.

The $139,250 bid broke a record for the most ever paid for a Chaplin hat-and-cane set, of which there are several, said Bonhams & Butterfields spokeswoman Janelle Grigsby, who would not say who bought the items.

The bowler hat was stamped with manufacturer’s details inside the hatband; the cane was 32 inches and made of bamboo.

Also auctioned were the two-headed llama from the original “Doctor Dolittle,” in 1967, starring Rex Harrison ($4,780); a book inscribed by John Lennon ($9,560); a Walt Disney celluloid from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” ($8,365), and a saxophone played by President Clinton ($7,768).