The New York Sun

Join
National

Charges Dropped Against Men Caught With Many Phones

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

MARIETTA, Ohio — Prosecutors dropped terrorism charges yesterday against two Michigan men who were arrested after buying large numbers of cell phones, saying they could not prove a terrorism link.

The dismissal, in a one-page court document, came the day after the Washington County prosecutor, James Schneider, said he did not have enough evidence to present the felony charges to a grand jury. Ali Houssaiky and Osama Sabhi Abulhassan, both of Dearborn, Mich., left prison after paying a reduced bond on the remaining misdemeanor counts of falsification.

The remaining counts stem from allegations that the men initially gave deputies different names than appeared on their IDs. The men also initially said they were buying phones for a relative’s construction business, then changed the story when deputies asked for contact information, Mr. Schneider said.

Mr. Schneider said his office and federal authorities do not believe “the defendants pose an imminent threat.”

Within days of the Ohio arrests, three Palestinian-American men from Texas were charged in Michigan after nearly 1,000 cell phones were found in a van they were driving.

ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use