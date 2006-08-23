The New York Sun

Join
National

Charter Schools Score Lower In Math, Reading

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
STEPHEN OHLEMACHER
STEPHEN OHLEMACHER

WASHINGTON — Fourth-graders in traditional public schools score better in reading and math than students in charter schools, according to a government report that is likely to spur a fresh debate over school choice.

The report, released yesterday, says fourth-graders in traditional public schools scored an average of 5.2 points better in reading than students in charter schools on the National Assessment of Educational Progress test in 2003. Students in traditional schools scored an average of 5.8 points better in math.

The report cautions that the results could be influenced by factors other than the quality of charter schools.

“Parents may have been attracted to charter schools because they felt that their children were not well-served by public schools, and these children may have lagged behind their classmates,” the report by the National Center for Education Statistics, which is part of the Department of Education, said.

“On the other hand, the parents of these children may be more involved in their children’s schooling and provide greater support and encouragement,” the report said.

The agency studied fourth-grade math and reading scores at 150 charter schools and 6,764 traditional public schools nationwide. The scores were from the 2003 NAEP, an assessment given to students across the country.

Charter schools are public schools that are sometimes run by private entities and are usually free of many of the regulations that govern traditional public schools. They have become popular in many areas where traditional public schools are struggling.

Supporters argue that charter schools improve public education by creating competition with traditional public schools. Opponents argue that charter schools drain resources from traditional public schools.

The report offered some good news for charter schools: Reading scores at charter schools in central cities serving mostly minority students were comparable to scores at traditional public schools. However, math scores at such charter schools still lagged behind those at traditional schools.

STEPHEN OHLEMACHER
STEPHEN OHLEMACHER

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use