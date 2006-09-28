The New York Sun

Chicago Girl Who Went Into Coma After a Visit to the Dentist Dies

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A 5-year-old Chicago girl who never awoke from her sedation during a visit to the dentist died Wednesday at Children’s Memorial Hospital, a hospital official said. Kindergartner Diamond Brownridge had been in a coma and on life support since the weekend dentist visit, said Julie Pesch, a spokeswoman for Children’s Memorial Hospital.

Family members have said Diamond received a triple dose of sedatives — an oral agent, an intravenous drug and nitrous oxide gas — during Saturday’s exam at Little Angel Dental.

The girl was having two cavities filled and caps placed on her lower front teeth.

The girl’s mother, Ommettress Travis, has said she was asked to leave the room during the half-hour procedure.

When she returned, her daughter was lying in the dental chair, not breathing, she said.

“She passed very peacefully and beautifully,” the statement said.

The girl’s dentist, Hicham Riba, was certified to administer anesthesia to patients and his state license was current, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Susan Hofer, said.

