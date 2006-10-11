Christian Evangelist Asks Speaker To Quit

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PLANO, Ill. — The House speaker, Rep. Dennis Hastert, met yesterday with an evangelist who hoped to persuade the Illinois Republican to step down because of the congressional page scandal. Mr. Hastert had no comment after the meeting at his home with the founder of the Global Peace Initiative Christian, evangelist K. A. Paul.

Mr. Paul told the Associated Press that he met alone with Mr. Hastert for about 30 minutes and prayed with him.

“I am humbled with his humility and simplicity,” Mr. Paul said of Mr. Hastert.

Mr. Hastert has resisted calls for his resignation over his handling of the situation involving Rep. Mark Foley of Florida, who stepped down after he was confronted with sexually explicit electronic messages that he sent to teenage male pages. Mr. Foley is under investigation by federal and Florida authorities.