Church Gunman Shoots Four Dead

BATON ROUGE, La.- A man opened fire yesterday morning at a church, killing four before abducting his wife, whom he later shot dead at another location, authorities said.

The suspect, Anthony Bell, 25, of Baton Rouge, was captured at an apartment near the church. Three children who were abducted were found safe.

Investigators did not know the motive for the shooting at the Ministry of Jesus Christ church.

Mr. Bell is believed to have opened fire shortly before services were to end around 10 a.m. After shooting five people, Mr. Bell fled with his wife and with three children, including an infant, police said. The two older children were found safely at a residence.

Hours later, police cordoned off the apartment complex. Officers found the woman dead and Mr. Bell holding the baby.