The New York Sun

Join
National

Church Gunman Shoots Four Dead

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

BATON ROUGE, La.- A man opened fire yesterday morning at a church, killing four before abducting his wife, whom he later shot dead at another location, authorities said.

The suspect, Anthony Bell, 25, of Baton Rouge, was captured at an apartment near the church. Three children who were abducted were found safe.

Investigators did not know the motive for the shooting at the Ministry of Jesus Christ church.

Mr. Bell is believed to have opened fire shortly before services were to end around 10 a.m. After shooting five people, Mr. Bell fled with his wife and with three children, including an infant, police said. The two older children were found safely at a residence.

Hours later, police cordoned off the apartment complex. Officers found the woman dead and Mr. Bell holding the baby.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use