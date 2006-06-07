CIA Knew Where Eichmann Was Hiding in the 1950s

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON – Determined to win the Cold War, the CIA kept quiet about the whereabouts of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in the 1950s for fear he might expose undercover anticommunist efforts in West Germany, according to documents released yesterday.

The 27,000 pages released by the National Archives are among the largest post-World War II declassifications by the CIA. They offer a window into the shadowy world of American intelligence – and the efforts to use former Nazi war criminals as spies, sometimes to detrimental effect.

The war criminals “peddled hearsay and gossip, whether to escape retribution for past crimes, or for mercenary gain, or for political agendas not necessarily compatible with American national interests,” an expert on German history and former archivist at the National Archives, Robert Wolfe, said at a news briefing announcing the document release.

In a March 19, 1958, memo to the CIA, West German intelligence officials wrote that they knew where Eichmann was hiding. Eichmann played a key role in transporting Jews to death camps during World War II. “He is reported to have lived in Argentina under the alias ‘Clemens’ since 1952,” authorities wrote.

But neither side acted on that information because they worried what he might say about Hans Globke, a highly placed former Nazi and a chief adviser in West Germany helping America coordinate anticommunist initiatives in that country.

Two years later, when Jewish authorities captured Eichmann, the CIA pressured journalists to delete references to Globke.

“Entire material has been read. One obscure mention of Globke which Life omitting at our request,” CIA Director Allen Dulles wrote in a September 20, 1960, internal memorandum, after Life magazine purchased Eichmann’s memoir.

Among the other findings:

* Former Nazi officers such as Heinz Felfe, who served in the “Gehlen organization” – the West German intelligence service that in its early years was sponsored by the U.S. Army and then the CIA – were typically hired by the Soviet Union to be double agents.

* The CIA routinely misled American immigration officials in the mid-1970s about the role of CIA agent Tscherim Soobzokov and his connection to Nazi war crimes.

The documents were among the latest released under a 1999 law – resisted by the CIA – that called for disclosure of government records related to war crimes committed by the Nazi and Japanese governments.

“CIA has been struggling with the nettlesome problem of how to balance the public’s interest in the historical record of CIA’s connections to Nazis, and an intelligence agency’s need … to protect the identities of sources,” a former CIA official who is now a consultant to the agency, Stanley Moskowitz, said.

“The passage of time has shifted the balance,” he said.

Material relating to Japanese war crimes was scheduled to be released later this summer.