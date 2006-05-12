CIA Official’s Home, Office Searched

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Law enforcement officials executed search warrants Friday on the house and office of CIA’s outgoing executive director, the FBI said.

The agency’s third ranking official, Kyle “Dusty” Foggo, has been under investigation by the FBI, IRS, Defense Criminal Investigative Service and the CIA’s inspector general, said FBI spokeswoman April Langwell in San Diego.

Under a sealed warrant, officials searched Foggo’s Virginia home and his office at the CIA’s Langley, Va., campus, Langwell said. She could provide no other details.

The FBI and other agencies have been investigating whether Foggo improperly intervened in the award of contracts to a San Diego businessman and personal friend, Brent Wilkes, who has been implicated in a congressional bribery scandal.

In a statement, CIA spokeswoman Jennifer Millerwise Dyck also confirmed the searches of his home and office on Friday morning.

“The agency is cooperating fully with the Department of Justice and the FBI,” she said. “Agency leaders outside of the (inspector general’s office) were informed just prior to the execution of the search warrants, in keeping with standard law enforcement procedures.”

This week, Foggo announced his retirement from the agency after more than 25 years serving around the world.

In a statement on Foggo’s behalf, the CIA said he denied any improprieties. “Mr. Foggo maintains that government contracts for which he was responsible were properly awarded and administered,” the agency said last week.

Wilkes has been described in court papers as an unindicted co-conspirator in a plot to bribe then-Rep. Randy “Duke” Cunningham, a California Republican who is now serving time in a federal prison for taking $2.4 million from government contractors.

FBI agents also have been investigating whether Wilkes provided Cunningham with prostitutes, limousines and hotel suites.

Foggo has acknowledged participating in the poker parties at the hotel rooms, but he has said there was nothing untoward about that. “If he attended occasional card games with friends over the years, Mr. Foggo insists they were that and nothing more,” the CIA statement said.