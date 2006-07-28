Cindy Sheehan Buys Property In Crawford

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CRAWFORD, Texas — War protester Cindy Sheehan has purchased a 5-acre plot in Crawford with some of the insurance money she received after her son was killed in Iraq.

The group she helps lead, Gold Star Families for Peace, says on its Web site that it will return next month to protest the war in Iraq in the small town near Waco where President Bush has a ranch. Like last year, Ms. Sheehan, whose son Casey was killed in Iraq in 2004, will again demand to meet with the president.

“We decided to buy property in Crawford to use until George’s resignation or impeachment, which we all hope is soon for the sake of the world,” Ms. Sheehan said in a newsletter sent to supporters yesterday. “I can’t think of a better way to use Casey’s insurance money than for peace, and I am sure that Casey approves.”

Her anti-war gathering in Crawford is scheduled for August 16 through September 2. But Mr. Bush is scheduled to be at his ranch mainly during the first two weeks of August.

Ms. Sheehan, from California, reinvigorated the anti-war movement last summer with her peace vigil, which started in ditches off the road to Mr. Bush’s ranch. As it grew, the group also set up its protests on a private, 1-acre lot closer to the ranch.