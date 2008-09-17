Clinton Cancels Iran Protest Appearance After Palin Invite

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — Senator Clinton has canceled an appearance at a New York rally next week after organizers blindsided her by inviting the Republican vice presidential candidate, Governor Palin, aides to the senator said yesterday.

Several American Jewish groups plan a major rally outside the United Nations on September 22 to protest against President Ahmadinejad of Iran.

Organizers said yesterday that both Mrs. Clinton, who nearly won the Democratic nomination for president, and Palin, Republican candidate John McCain’s running mate, are expected to attend.

That would have set up a closely scrutinized and potentially explosive pairing in the midst of a presidential campaign, one in which the New York senator is campaigning for the Democratic nominee, Senator Obama, while Mrs. Palin actively courts disappointed Clinton supporters.

Clinton aides were furious. They first learned of the plan to have both Ms. Clinton and Mrs. Palin appear when informed by reporters.

“Her attendance was news to us, and this was never billed to us as a partisan political event,” a Clinton spokesman, Philippe Reines, said. “Senator Clinton will therefore not be attending.”

A McCain-Palin campaign official, speaking on condition of anonymity because Mrs. Palin’s schedule for Monday has not been announced, said only that Mrs. Palin tentatively planned to attend the rally.

An executive vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Malcolm Hoenlein, did not immediately return messages yesterday seeking comment, nor did other organizers of the rally. Other event sponsors are the National Coalition to Stop Iran Now, United Jewish Communities, and the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York.

Both Messrs. McCain and Obama have made strong appeals to Jewish voters, particularly in critical states like Florida. Mr. Obama has emphasized to Jewish audiences his commitment to Israel’s security, and has worked to dispel doubts created by false rumors that he is Muslim.