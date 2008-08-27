Clinton Makes Passionate Plea for Party Unity

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DENVER — Senator Clinton summoned millions of voters who supported her in the primaries to send Senator Obama to the White House tonight, declaring in a Democratic National Convention speech that the man who defeated her for the party’s nomination “is my candidate. And he must be our president.”

In a prime time address, the former first lady added, “we don’t have a moment to lose or a vote to spare.”

The packed convention floor became a sea of white “Hillary” signs as the New York senator strode to the podium, and thousands of Democrats cheered as she took a pre-speech sip of water.

While her prepared remarks included a full-throated endorsement of Mr. Obama, she did not indicate whether she would have her name placed in nomination or seek a formal roll call of the states when the nomination is awarded by delegates tomorrow night.