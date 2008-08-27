The New York Sun

Clinton Makes Passionate Plea for Party Unity

DENVER — Senator Clinton summoned millions of voters who supported her in the primaries to send Senator Obama to the White House tonight, declaring in a Democratic National Convention speech that the man who defeated her for the party’s nomination “is my candidate. And he must be our president.”

In a prime time address, the former first lady added, “we don’t have a moment to lose or a vote to spare.”

The packed convention floor became a sea of white “Hillary” signs as the New York senator strode to the podium, and thousands of Democrats cheered as she took a pre-speech sip of water.

While her prepared remarks included a full-throated endorsement of Mr. Obama, she did not indicate whether she would have her name placed in nomination or seek a formal roll call of the states when the nomination is awarded by delegates tomorrow night.

