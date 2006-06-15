The Clintons Earned $8M Last Year

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON – President Clinton and his wife, Senator Clinton, earned more than $8 million last year from speeches and book royalties, records released yesterday show.

Mr. Clinton received about $7.5 million for 43 speeches to groups including Goldman Sachs Group and America’s Health Insurance Plans, according to his wife’s personal disclosure form filed with the U.S. Senate. Mrs. Clinton got $872,891 in royalties from her memoirs, “Living History,” last year.

The former first lady is seeking reelection this year and may be a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2008. Both Clintons are major draws for political speeches, and Mrs. Clinton has become one of the Senate’s leading fund-raisers for her own campaign and others.

The Clintons “clearly remain the first family of the Democratic Party, if not the nation,” an analyst who publishes a nonpartisan political newsletter, Rhodes Cook, said. Mr. Cook said he’ll be watching what role Mr. Clinton chooses to play in campaigns this year and whether “he will emerge as an effective counterpart to President Bush” for Democratic issues.

The former president earned as much as $350,000 for a single speech last year, traveling to locations including Hong Kong and Brazil. He received $875,000 from six speeches in 2004, when he was recovering from heart surgery, according to disclosure forms released last year. In 2003, Mr. Clinton gave 25 speeches that paid $4.4 million.

Financial disclosure forms for all members of the House and Senate were released yesterday. The form lists income and liabilities, often in broad ranges.

The Clintons reported assets worth between $10 million and $50 million from a bank account and blind trust. Mr. Clinton also earned book royalties, listed only as “over $1,000.” The former president got an advance of $10 million for writing his 2004 autobiography, “My Life.”