Coffee Could Prevent Cirrhosis

Staff Reporter of the Sun
Drinking coffee may cut the risk of alcohol-related liver damage, according to a Californian study, the BBC reported. By drinking a cup of coffee every day, the study of 125,580 men and women 20 years and older published in the Archives of Internal Medicine, found that each cup drastically reduced the risk of alcoholic cirrhosis.

Drinking less than a cup a day reduced the risk by 30%; one to three cups by 40%, and four or more cups by 80%. Drinking tea did not have the same effect, suggesting that an ingredient other than caffeine is the key ingredient.

