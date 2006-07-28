The New York Sun

Colorado Killer Claims He Murdered 48

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man serving a life sentence in Colorado for murdering a teenage girl has claimed responsibility for 48 murders across the country dating back more than three decades.

Robert Charles Browne, 53, told authorities the slayings occurred from 1970 until his arrest in 1995. He was in court yesterday to plead guilty to one of those killings — the death of another girl in Colorado in 1987.

Authorities so far have corroborated his detailed claims in seven slayings.

