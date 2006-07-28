Colorado Killer Claims He Murdered 48

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man serving a life sentence in Colorado for murdering a teenage girl has claimed responsibility for 48 murders across the country dating back more than three decades.

Robert Charles Browne, 53, told authorities the slayings occurred from 1970 until his arrest in 1995. He was in court yesterday to plead guilty to one of those killings — the death of another girl in Colorado in 1987.

Authorities so far have corroborated his detailed claims in seven slayings.