Commission Dismisses Charge Against Clinton Fund-Raising Group

WASHINGTON — Federal election officials said yesterday that they have dismissed a complaint against a 2000 campaign fund-raising group for Senator Clinton. The complaint had been filed over a disputed bill from a Hollywood fund-raiser.

The group, New York Senate 2000, agreed in January to a federal finding that it failed to report $721,895 spent on the fund-raiser to boost the former first lady’s campaign for the Senate. The glitzy event drew Cher, Diana Ross, Brad Pitt, and Jennifer Aniston.

The Hollywood fund-raiser was the subject of a criminal trial of Mrs. Clinton’s former national finance director, David Rosen. Mr. Rosen was acquitted in May 2004 of lying to the Federal Election Commission about the event. Patricia Waters testified at the trial about her work on the gala.

Soon after the FEC settlement was reached, Ms. Waters filed a complaint with the agency that she had been paid less than half of what she was owed in consulting fees and was still due $13,057.94.

Campaign officials urged the FEC to toss out the complaint, saying the statute of limitations had long expired and that the group had already come to a full accounting with the FEC for the event. They also sent a check to Ms. Waters in late January for the amount in question.

The FEC said in a statement yesterday that, in light of its previous settlement and based on the FEC’s priorities “and resources relative to other pending matter, the commission exercised its prosecutorial discretion and dismissed the matter.”

A representative for Ms. Waters did not immediately return a call for comment.