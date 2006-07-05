Confident President Bush Revels in Al Qaeda’s Setbacks

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – President Bush said yesterday that insurgents in Iraq and Afghanistan are violent, yet vulnerable, and urged American troops to march on in the fight for freedom so Americans can celebrate Independence Day year-round.

At an outdoor pep rally for troops at Fort Bragg, Mr. Bush recalled the death of Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, the former leader of Al Qaeda in Iraq, who died last month in an American airstrike that boosted troop morale and offered hope to Americans weary of the war.

“At this moment of vulnerability for the enemy, we will continue to strike their network,” Mr. Bush told 3,500 American troops and others at an outdoor speech at Fort Bragg, home of the 82nd Airborne Division. “We will disrupt their operations, and we will bring their leaders to justice.”

Since Zarqawi’s death, Mr. Bush said American-led coalition and Iraqi forces have launched more than 190 raids on targets throughout the country, captured more than 700 enemy operatives and killed 60 more. Members of Fort Bragg’s special operations forces were among the first coalition troops to arrive on the scene of the bombing of Zarqawi’s safe house, Mr. Bush said.

“They administered compassionate medical care to a man who showed no compassion to his victims,” the president said to the troops, who greeted him with shouts of “Hooah!”

“When this brutal terrorist took his final breath, one of the last things he saw was the face of an American soldier from Fort Bragg, N.C.”

Mr. Bush thanked the soldiers for their service, and recognized the more than 2,500 members of the American armed forces who have died since the beginning of the Iraq war in March 2003.