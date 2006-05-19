The New York Sun

Confiscated Guns Draw NRA Fire

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JOHN HARTZELL
MILWAUKEE – Alarmed by the way authorities confiscated guns in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, the National Rifle Association called on all police chiefs and mayors yesterday to sign a pledge that they will never forcibly disarm law-abiding citizens.

The nation’s most powerful gun lobbying group also said it would support state and federal legislation making it a crime to forcibly disarm law-abiding citizens.

“We need this legislation because Katrina blew a hole in the Constitution,” an NRA lobbyist, Chris Cox, said.

After Katrina, police and soldiers confiscated guns from some evacuees. The police said they took only stolen guns or those in abandoned homes.

In April, police began returning some of the weapons after being sued by the NRA.

