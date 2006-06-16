The New York Sun

Congress Debates Iraq War Progress

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022.

WASHINGTON – The Senate rejected a call for the withdrawal of American combat forces from Iraq by year’s end yesterday as Congress erupted in impassioned, election-year debate over a conflict that now has claimed the lives of 2,500 American troops.

The vote was 93-6 to shelve the proposal, which would have allowed “only forces that are critical to completing the mission of standing up Iraqi security forces” to remain in 2007.

The vote came alongside a daylong debate in the House, where Republicans defended the war as key to winning the global struggle against terrorism while Democrats excoriated President Bush and his policies.

