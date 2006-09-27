Congress Unlikely To Okay Bush’s Wiretapping Bill

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — Congress is unlikely to approve a bill giving President Bush’s warrantless wiretapping program legal status and new restrictions before the November midterm elections, dealing a significant blow to one of the White House’s top wartime priorities.

House and Senate versions of the legislation differ too much to bridge the gap by week’s end, when Congress recesses until after the November 7 elections, according to two GOP leadership aides who demanded anonymity because the decision had not yet been announced.

House Majority Leader, Rep. John Boehner, a Republican of Ohio, told reporters yesterday that his chamber would bring up a bill by Rep. Heather Wilson, a Republican of New Mexico. Asked whether that version could be reconciled with the Senate’s White Houseapproved bill, Mr. Boehner replied: “We’d like to, but I think that might be a stretch.”

The Intelligence Committee is reviewing the Senate bill, struck by an agreement between the Judiciary Committee chairman, Senator Specter, and the White House, and it is unlikely to receive a floor vote this week, the aides said.