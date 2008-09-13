The New York Sun

Coroner Says More Bodies in LA Train Wreckage

RAQUEL MARIA DILLON
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County coroner’s official says several more bodies remain in the wreckage of the Los Angeles commuter train that collided with a freight train in addition to the 18 confirmed deaths already announced.

Assistant coroner’s chief Ed Winter said Saturday that recovery crews still have not been able to get into the lower level of a mangled two-level Metrolink passenger car but they can see several bodies.

Winter says those bodies are not included in the 18 deaths that officials announced earlier in the day.

The Metrolink commuter train collided head-on with a freight train Friday afternoon in the Chatsworth area of the San Fernando Valley.

