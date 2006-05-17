The New York Sun

Join
National

Day of Primaries Picks Santorum Rival

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
PETER JACKSON
PETER JACKSON

PHILADELPHIA – Political veteran Bob Casey was heavily favored yesterday to win the Democratic nomination in Pennsylvania to challenge Senator Santorum, a conservative Republican, in the fall.

Pennsylvania voters also decided whether to punish state lawmakers for giving themselves a big pay raise in the middle of the night last year. Under public pressure, the legislators repealed the increases.

In Oregon, Governor Kulongoski, a Democrat, faced two rivals for the nomination for another term. And Iraq war veterans sought the Democratic nomination for Congress in Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

The 46-year-old Mr. Casey, son of the late Governor Robert Casey, now serves as Pennsylvania treasurer. He was courted by national Democratic Party leaders to take on Mr. Santorum, the Senate’s no. 3 Republican and a close ally of President Bush. The race could cost a combined $50 million.

Mr. Santorum was unopposed in the GOP primary.

Mr. Casey was expected to easily defeat two political newcomers in the Democratic primary, a Philadelphia pension lawyer, Alan Sandals, and a Philadelphia college professor, Chuck Pennacchio.

Some Democratic voters said they were more interested in picking a candidate who could defeat Mr. Santorum than in sending a message to Mr. Casey that some of his positions, like his opposition to abortion, are too conservative.

“I’m too old at this point in my life for symbolic victories,” a Philadelphian, David Hyman, 52, said.

Lynn Swann, a former Pittsburgh Steeler making his debut in Pennsylvania politics, was unopposed for the Republican nomination for governor. The former NFL star will face Governor Rendell, who had no opposition on the Democratic side.

Sixty-one incumbents in the 253-member Pennsylvania Legislature faced primary challenges yesterday, the most since 1980, including legislative leaders from both parties. Most of the challengers were recruited by PACleanSweep, a group organized at the height of the pay raise furor.

PETER JACKSON
PETER JACKSON

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use