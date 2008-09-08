Deadline for Kilpatrick To Leave Mansion

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DETROIT — Detroit’s mayor has a deadline for moving out of the city’s official mayoral residence now that he has pleaded guilty and is resigning.

Officials say Kwame Kilpatrick and his wife and three sons are expected to be out of the city’s Manoogian Mansion by midnight on Sept. 18.

A spokesman for the incoming Detroit mayor, Ken Cockrel Jr., said today that if Kilpatrick has a problem with that date he should discuss it with Mr. Cockrel.

Kilpatrick also has until Sept. 18 to vacate his offices at City Hall. Mr. Cockrel takes over as mayor on Sept. 19.

Kilpatrick resigned last week and pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice. He also pleaded no contest to one count of assault. He will serve four months in jail and five years probation after an Oct. 28 sentencing.