The New York Sun

Join
National

Deadline for Kilpatrick To Leave Mansion

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

DETROIT — Detroit’s mayor has a deadline for moving out of the city’s official mayoral residence now that he has pleaded guilty and is resigning.

Officials say Kwame Kilpatrick and his wife and three sons are expected to be out of the city’s Manoogian Mansion by midnight on Sept. 18.

A spokesman for the incoming Detroit mayor, Ken Cockrel Jr., said today that if Kilpatrick has a problem with that date he should discuss it with Mr. Cockrel.

Kilpatrick also has until Sept. 18 to vacate his offices at City Hall. Mr. Cockrel takes over as mayor on Sept. 19.

Kilpatrick resigned last week and pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice. He also pleaded no contest to one count of assault. He will serve four months in jail and five years probation after an Oct. 28 sentencing.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use