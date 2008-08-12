The New York Sun

Join
National

Death Penalty To Be Sought for Murder of N.C. Student President

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
MARLON A. WALKER
MARLON A. WALKER

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Prosecutors said yesterday they plan to seek the death penalty against a man charged in the kidnapping and fatal shooting of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student body president Eve Carson.

Orange County District Attorney Jim Woodall said during a court hearing that he plans to seek the execution of Demario James Atwater, 22, even though jurors in Orange County haven’t returned a death sentence in nearly 40 years.

“This is the toughest decision any prosecutor has to make,” Mr. Woodall said, adding that he believed Carson’s family supported his decision based on several conversations with her parents.

Mr. Atwater and Laurence Alvin Lovette, 17, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Carson, 22, of Athens, Ga. Atwater also is charged with first-degree kidnapping, felonious larceny, armed robbery and felonious possession of stolen goods.

The death penalty can’t be sought against Lovette because of his age.

Mr. Woodall disclosed new details in the case yesterday, telling Superior Court Judge Thomas H. Lock that prosecutors believe Mr. Atwater shot Carson in the head with a 12-gauge shotgun.

MARLON A. WALKER
MARLON A. WALKER

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use