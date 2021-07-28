Delta Force: Restore Trump’s Twitter Account

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

So the Centers for Disease Control has revised its mask guidance. They advise vaccinated Americans to wear masks in schools and public indoor spaces, with high transmission of the coronavirus. Betcha this creates more confusion than clarity.

Doesn’t this remove the incentive to get vaccinated? It’s an advisory not a mandate. The question is how many blue states will jump on this and, lord help us, how many of them are going to shut down their economies?

Masking is not an economic threat. Shutdowns will doom us.The country can’t take another broad based shutdown.

For my part, I think we need more vaccines, not more masks. President Biden has fallen slightly short of his 70% adult vaccination goal. I’m not going to jump on him for that. It’s in the high 60 percentages.

When you add natural immunity from prior covid cases, probably 85% of adults qualify for herd immunity. Now the delta strain problem is centered on the unvaccinated, as we know. So I have a proposal.

First, President Biden should call his predecessor, President Trump, and thank him for coming out four square in favor of vaccinations. As the former president has, unequivocally, unambiguously.

President Biden could finally and publicly acknowledge the success of Mr. Trump’s “warp speed” operation, and the Trump vaccination that probably saved the country. At a minimum, Mr. Biden should recruit President Trump to help in the public call for vaccination.

There are people on the right, people in the middle, people on the left, people in minority areas that for whatever reasons are afraid to get the vaccination. So to quell the delta problem,

Mr. Biden should recruit as many highly visible folks to join him to get the rest of America vaccinated.

Let’s not worry about school kids or teens, because they’re not the problem. It’s adults, 18+ years old. And by the way, fatalities are only one tenth of what they were last February. We can do this. Show some cooperation. Reach out for — dare I say it? — unity.

By the way, because President Trump has already been helpful in making the case for vaccinations and surely would agree to greater public service. It is high time that all all these media platforms like Twitter and Facebook reopen Mr. Trump’s account so that he can make the vaccination case to hundreds of millions of people who listen to him on a daily basis. .

Bury the hatchet, Uncle Joe.

Reach out to powerful voices among blacks, progressives, Democrats, and Trumpers. Am I asking too much? I don’t think so. This is the way America used to work. Remember JFK and Ronald Reagan’s phrase: If not us, who? If not now, when? They were right.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox News.